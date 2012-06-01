FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Administrator- no buyer for German Schlecker chain
#Credit Markets
June 1, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Administrator- no buyer for German Schlecker chain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - Creditors failed to find a buyer for insolvent German drugstore chain Schlecker on Friday, leaving around 15,000 mainly female employees out of work as the chain closes its 3,200 stores in Germany.

The offers for Schlecker as a whole had not been acceptable as they were below what he will be able to make by selling the group in parts, insolvency administrator Arndt Geiwitz said, adding he sees no perspective to keep the business going.

Geiwitz had struggled to find a buyer for Schlecker, with potential investors put off by claims made against the company by some 4,000 of the 10,000 employees who had already been laid off.

German media reports had said previously that a buyer would be unlikely pay more than 100 million euros and that 90-150 million euros alone would be needed to refurbish the stores, which lack the type of allure that helped rivals Rossmann and dm grab market share from Schlecker. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)

