Ailing German drugstore chain to shed 12,000 jobs

FRANKFURT, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Insolvent German drugstore chain Schlecker will close around 2,000 stores and lay off almost half its workforce, the price for failing to keep up with rivals in a rapidly changing consumer market.

“It is very harsh that Schlecker’s employees, some of whom have been with the company for a long time, are losing their jobs, and it is a decision that we did not take lightly,” insolvency administrator Arndt Geiwitz said on Wednesday.

Germany’s biggest drugstore chain has struggled to adapt to newcomers such as dm and Rossmann, which have undercut on price and lured customers with more attractive shops.

“Many problems were dealt with too late,” Geiwitz said, adding the store closures were necessary to provide a base for talks with possible investors.

He said the chain would now have to cut costs, improve its product range, cut prices and refurbish its shops.

In total, almost 12,000 people will lose their jobs, leaving Schlecker with some 3,000 stores and 13,500 employees.

The Schleckers, once one of Germany’s wealthiest families, said last month they had lost their multibillion-euro fortune, after pumping hundreds of millions of euros into the business.

Company founder Anton Schlecker, the 26th richest German in the 2011 Forbes rich list with a net worth of $3.1 billion, filed for personal insolvency.

His daughter Meike Schlecker said at the time she and her brother Lars Schlecker hoped to continue running the company as a family business.

Geiwitz, however, said on Wednesday that securing a new investor for the chain was desirable. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Hulmes)