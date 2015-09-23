FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hannover Finanz eyes options for Schlemmer, including sale-sources
September 23, 2015 / 9:55 AM / 2 years ago

Hannover Finanz eyes options for Schlemmer, including sale-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - German private equity firm Hannover Finanz is exploring options for its cable equipment maker Schlemmer including a potential sale which may value the company at more than 500 million euros ($556 million), two people familiar with the matter said.

The Germany-focused buyout group has mandated investment bank Baird to prepare a potential auction of the supplier of cable protection systems for automotive and industrial applications.

Hannover Finanz and Schlemmer declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8990 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

