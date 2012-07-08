FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schlumberger acquires minority interest in Antonoil
July 8, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

Schlumberger acquires minority interest in Antonoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - North American oilfield services and equipment company Schlumberger Ltd has acquired about 20.1 percent of Chinese oilfield services company Anton Oilfield Services Group (Antonoil), Antonoil said in a release Sunday.

Antonoil did not say how much Schlumberger paid for the 423,361,944 shares of Antonoil that Schlumberger acquired.

Antonoil shares last traded at HK$1.50 per share, up almost 8 percent, according to Reuters data. One Hong Kong dollar equals US$0.129. At that rate, the deal would be valued at about US$81.9 million.

Antonoil said it first entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Schlumberger in 2010 in drilling fluids and well-cementing services.

Antonoil said Schlumberger will not be involved in the management of Antonoil and its cooperation with other business partners will remain unchanged.

Officials at Antonoil and Schlumberger were not immediately available for comment.

