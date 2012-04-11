FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2012

UPDATE 1-Schlumberger sells Wilson unit to National Oilwell Varco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd, the world’s largest oilfield services company, will sell its piping and fitting unit to National Oilwell Varco in a cash deal, the firms said on Tuesday.

They did not disclose terms of the deal for the Wilson distribution unit, which also makes valves, lifts and other products used by oil and gas companies.

Wilson was bought as a part of Schlumberger’s $11.3 billion buyout of Smith International in 2010.

National Oilwell, which makes equipment used in oil and gas drilling, expects to tap into new market opportunities with the deal, it said in a statement.

Schlumberger shares closed down 0.5 percent at $67.26 while National Oilwell Varco was down around 3 percent at $76 on Tuesday.

