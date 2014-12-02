FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schlumberger to reduce seismic fleet
December 2, 2014 / 6:26 PM / 3 years ago

Schlumberger to reduce seismic fleet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd, the world’s No.1 oilfield services provider, said it was reducing the size of its marine seismic fleet, as it expects customers to cut exploration spending.

Schlumberger said it would take a charge of $800 million to write down the value of six vessels and other WesternGeco assets in the fourth quarter ending December.

Schlumberger will reduce its fleet to nine survey and six source vessels by the end of the year, from 15 survey and eight source vessels at the end of 2013. (1.usa.gov/1yDRx6l) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)

