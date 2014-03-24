FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schlumberger expects 'strong' Q1 earnings bump
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Schlumberger expects 'strong' Q1 earnings bump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW ORLEANS, March 24 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd, the world’s largest oilfield services company, said on Monday it expects first-quarter earnings to be much higher than in the same period last year.

The positive outlook came despite cold, wintry weather in North America and Russia that dented demand for the company’s drilling, completion and other services for oil and natural gas producers.

Analysts expected first-quarter earnings of $1.22 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company earned $1.01 per share in the first quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.