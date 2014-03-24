Schlumberger expects 'strong' Q1 earnings bump

NEW ORLEANS, March 24 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd, the world’s largest oilfield services company, said on Monday it expects first-quarter earnings to be much higher than in the same period last year.

The positive outlook came despite cold, wintry weather in North America and Russia that dented demand for the company’s drilling, completion and other services for oil and natural gas producers.

Analysts expected first-quarter earnings of $1.22 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company earned $1.01 per share in the first quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)