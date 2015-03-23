FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Schlumberger sees 10-15 pct drop in international E&P spending in 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Schlumberger sees 10-15 pct drop in international E&P spending in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects “global” to “international” in headline; Adds dropped word “internationally” in paragraph 1. The company’s international market does not include North America)

March 23 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd, the world’s No.1 oilfield services provider, said it expects the oil and gas industry’s spending internationally on exploration and production to drop by 10-15 percent in 2015.

A 50 percent drop in global oil prices since June has prompted oil and gas producers to cut back spending and shore up dwindling cash reserves. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.