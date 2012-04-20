UPDATE 2-Schlumberger profit rises on deepwater boom

April 20 (Reuters) - Schlumberger, the world’s largest oilfield services company reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday, slightly topping Wall Street forecasts on strong demand from deepwater drillers.

Oil companies have moved to tap into reservoirs in ever-deeper waters around the globe in recent years, triggering a boom for the service companies and drillers that can earn billions from the expensive projects.

That deepwater business helped offset some weakness in pricing for hydraulic fracturing services, or “fracking.” Sc hlumberger wa rned that pricing pressure in U.S. natural gas basins, where activity is slowing down, had moved to liquids-producing areas as well.

Fracking demand has been a bright spot for the industry in recent years as energy companies tapped into new discoveries across the United States.

But that has helped create a glut of natural gas that has driven down prices for the fuel by more than 60 percent over the past 10 months, “with little likelihood of short-term recovery,” Schlumberger Chief Executive Officer Paal Kibsgaard said in a release.

First-quarter net profit rose 39 percent to $1.3 billion, or 97 cents per share, from $944 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding a one-time charge, earnings per share of 98 cents a share came in slightly a bove the analysts’ average estimate of 97 cents, accordin g to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nearest rival Halliburton Co defied some of the worst predictions by reporting a h igher- than-expected profit on Wednesday, and said it expected the downward pressure on frack pricing to ease up later in 2012.

Schlumberger shares have fallen 19 percent in the past year, compared with a decline of more than 30 percent for Halliburton.