UPDATE 1-QUOTEBOX-Schlumberger CEO on the effects of low oil prices

(Adds CEO comment on OPEC)

April 17 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd, the world’s No. 1 oilfield services provider, said it would cut a further 11,000 jobs and had reduced its capital spending plan for the year in anticipation of an extended lull in activity and slump in pricing.

The company’s first-quarter profit beat the average analyst estimate after it exercised strict cost controls.

Schlumberger executives spoke to analysts on a conference call on Friday, a day after the company reported.

Here is a selection of comments from Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard:

“The pace and magnitude of the activity reductions, particularly in North America, has been almost unprecedented and we have to go back to the mid-1980s to find anything similar.”

“In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, deepwater activity was resilient in the first quarter, although we’re seeing a steady change in service mix from exploration towards development work, driven by budget cuts from most of our customers.”

“Market pricing for certain products and services (in North America) has already reached unsustainable levels. However, we’re being selective in the pursuit of market share and very disciplined in the avoidance of loss-making contracts.”

“In terms of managing the pricing pressure, we remain fully focused on navigating the commercial landscape by carefully balancing the pursuit of market share with the protection of operating margins and by always aiming to trade any pricing concessions for additional work scope or better contract terms.”

“Looking at the industry as a whole, the current financial challenges will not disappear, even if oil prices were to recover to the levels seen in recent years. The industry is therefore forced to seek new ways of working together to reduce costs and create more project value.”

“We expect the largest E&P (exploration and production) investments to occur in North America, where 2015 spend is expected to be down by more than 30 percent. We further believe our recovery in U.S. land drilling activity will be pushed out in time as the inventory of uncompleted wells drilled and the refracturing market expand. We also anticipate our recovery in North America land activity will fall well short of reaching previous levels.”

“In the international market, we expect 2015 E&P spend to fall around 16 percent, which will create challenges in terms of activity and pricing levels, but considerably less than the headwinds seen in North America.”

“I’d say there are thousands of wells in North America land that are candidates for refracturing and this is both shale liquids and shale gas.”

“... The pricing concessions that are currently being given, we unfortunately are going to have to live with for a while, because it’s going to be a pretty significant overcapacity for all sorts of services given the lower activity level ...”

”There is a weakness in the non-NAM (North America), non-OPEC supply base. It was basically flat Q1 year-over-year, but given the reductions we’re seeing in spend and the weakness in several of the key basins, we expect that weakness to continue and potentially increase as the year progresses, and I think that’s why we believe that there will be some recovery in Brent.

“The question is to what extent OPEC wants or is willing to put more balance on the market to stabilize prices at some level below $100.” (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru)