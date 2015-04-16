UPDATE 2-Schlumberger to cut 11,000 more jobs

* Total job cuts this year are 20,000, or 15 pct of workforce

* “US land drilling activity will be pushed out in time” -CEO

* Sets 2015 capex at $2.5 bln vs $3 bln projected in Jan

* Cost control helps Q1 adjusted profit beat estimates

* Shares rise 2.5 pct in extended trading (Adds more details on capex, background, share movement)

April 16 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd said it would cut a further 11,000 jobs and reduced its capital spending plan for this year as the world’s No.1 oilfield services provider prepares for an extended period of lower activity and pricing pressure, especially in North America.

The lower activity and pricing pressure led to a 9 percent drop in Schlumberger’s first-quarter revenue, but “proactive cost management” helped the company’s profit handily beat Wall Street’s estimates.

Schlumberger shares were up 2.7 percent at 94.41 in extended trading.

The company said it expects a recovery in U.S. land drilling activity to be delayed and reiterated its March warning that the U.S. shale oil industry may have forever abandoned its heavy-spending ways in the face of sliding crude prices.

“We also anticipate that a recovery in activity will fall well short of reaching previous levels, hence extending the period of pricing weakness,” Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said in a statement.

“The significant reductions in E&P spend are starting to impact supply in both North America and internationally, and supply is expected to tighten further in the second half of the year.”

Schlumberger, which provides drilling technology and equipment to oil and gas companies, said it expects E&P spending to drop more than 30 percent in North America this year and by about 15 percent in international markets.

With the prospect of another plunge in crude prices looming, U.S. shale oil producers could face another round of spending cuts, which would further gut the oilfield services industry, Reuters reported in March.

Schlumberger said on Thursday that it now plans to cut 11,000 more jobs, bringing the total reductions announced this year to 20,000, or about 15 percent of its workforce.

The Houston-based company cut its capital expenditure plan for 2015 to about $2.5 billion from $3 billion.

Schlumberger said revenue fell nearly 9 percent to $10.25 billion in the first quarter ended March 31.

Revenue from its international business, which accounts for two-third of total revenue, fell 8 percent. Revenue from North America fell 12.5 percent.

Net income attributable to Schlumberger fell 38.8 percent to $975 million. The company’s adjusted profit of $1.06 per share handily beat analysts’ average estimate of 89 cents.

North America pretax operating margin fell to 12.9 percent, but beat UBS analyst Angie Sedita’s estimate of 8 percent. International pretax operating margin rose to 24.1 percent from 22.8 percent. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)