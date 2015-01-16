FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schlumberger says weak oil prices to impact N. America activity most
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Schlumberger says weak oil prices to impact N. America activity most

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd, the world’s No.1 oilfield services provider, said the drop in oil prices was likely to have a bigger impact on activity and pricing in North America than in international markets, which is its stronghold.

Shares of Schlumberger, which gets only a third of its revenue from North America, were up more than 3.5 percent at $79.40 in morning trade on Friday.

“In terms of the outlook for the international market ... we do expect a reduction in spend levels for all customer groups in the coming year, although we believe that the activity and pricing impact will be less than what is projected in North America land,” Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said on a conference call.

Schlumberger, which provides drilling technology and equipment to oil and gas companies, said on Thursday that it would cut 9,000 jobs and reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.