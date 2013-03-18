BRIEF-Schlumberger CEO says Q1 N.America activity below expectations

March 18 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV : * CEO says international unconventional resource plays to become more
meaningful in 2nd half of this decade * CEO says Saudi Arabia rig count set to reach around 170 by end of 2013 - text
of speech * CEO says says expects to generate $600 million in revenue in Iraq this year,
with good profitability - text of speech * CEO says strongest growth in China to come from offshore areas and complex
conventional land projects - speech * CEO says Q1 North America activity below expectations as customers reactivate
fewer rigs than expected - speech * CEO says sees negative pricing pressure in many North America product lines,
reinforcing unclear outlook on land * CEO says Gulf of Mexico activity temporarily impacted by delay with
replacement of subsea connector bolts