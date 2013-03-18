FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 18, 2013 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Schlumberger CEO says Q1 N.America activity below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV : * CEO says international unconventional resource plays to become more

meaningful in 2nd half of this decade * CEO says Saudi Arabia rig count set to reach around 170 by end of 2013 - text

of speech * CEO says says expects to generate $600 million in revenue in Iraq this year,

with good profitability - text of speech * CEO says strongest growth in China to come from offshore areas and complex

conventional land projects - speech * CEO says Q1 North America activity below expectations as customers reactivate

fewer rigs than expected - speech * CEO says sees negative pricing pressure in many North America product lines,

reinforcing unclear outlook on land * CEO says Gulf of Mexico activity temporarily impacted by delay with

replacement of subsea connector bolts

