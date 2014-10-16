Schlumberger profit rises on improving oilfield demand

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd, the world’s largest oilfield services company, reported a 13 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by strong drilling activity in North America and robust growth in its international business.

Net income attributable to the Houston, Texas-based company rose to $1.95 billion, or $1.49 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.72 billion, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier..

Revenue rose 9 percent to $12.65 billion. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty and Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)