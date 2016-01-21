Schlumberger posts first quarterly loss in 12 years

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd, the world’s No.1 oilfield services provider, reported its first quarterly net loss in 12 years as it recorded more than $2 billion in restructuring and asset impairment charges.

Net loss attributable to Schlumberger was $1.02 billion, or 81 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $302 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 39 percent to $7.74 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)