Schlumberger profit falls on weak N America onshore activity
January 18, 2013 / 11:10 AM / in 5 years

Schlumberger profit falls on weak N America onshore activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd’s quarterly profit fell 3 percent as the world’s largest oilfield services company’s international customers held back spending even as North American gas-directed drilling activity remained lower.

“Our results were, however, impacted by the previously announced seasonal slowdowns and contract delays as well as by mobilization and new project start-up costs,” Schlumberger Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said in a statement.

Net income fell to $1.37 billion, or $1.02 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.41 billion, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 8 percent to $11.17 billion.

