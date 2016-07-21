FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Schlumberger reports loss due to asset impairments charge
July 21, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Schlumberger reports loss due to asset impairments charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects per-share loss figure to $1.56 from 1.56 cents)

July 21 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, reported a quarterly loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, as it took a charge of $2.57 billion related to asset impairments and job cuts.

Net loss attributable to the company was $2.16 billion, or $1.56 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $1.12 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 20.5 percent to $7.16 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

