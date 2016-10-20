FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Schlumberger reports 17 pct fall in revenue
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 8:21 PM / 10 months ago

Schlumberger reports 17 pct fall in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20(Reuters) - Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, reported a 17 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by weaker drilling activity and pricing pressure.

Net profit attributable to Schlumberger fell to $176 million, or $13 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $989 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $7.02 billion from $8.47 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
