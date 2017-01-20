FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Schlumberger posts smaller fourth-quarter loss
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 7 months ago

Schlumberger posts smaller fourth-quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, reported a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it recorded more than $2 billion in restructuring and asset impairment charges.

Net loss attributable to Schlumberger fell to $204 million, or 15 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $1.02 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included a $536 million restructuring charge as well as a $139 million charge related to Schlumberger's acquisition of Cameron International Corp and a currency devaluation loss in Egypt.

Schlumberger's revenue fell to $7.11 billion from $7.74 billion. (bit.ly/2jGqJn7) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

