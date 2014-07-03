FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schlumberger reports FY 2013/14 revenue of EUR 228.2 million
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
July 3, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Schlumberger reports FY 2013/14 revenue of EUR 228.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Schlumberger AG : * Says FY 2013/14 revenue of EUR 228.2 million, up 8.7 percent * Says EBIT for FY 2013/2014 amounted to 5.3 million euros after 4.3 million year ago * Says earnings growth is due to both a good development in Austria as well as

in investments * Says to propose dividend of EUR 0.58 per share for FY 2013/14 * Sees for 2014/15 stable result with expected volume declines and revenues due

to the covering effects related to sparkling wine tax * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.