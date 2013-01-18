FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schlumberger sees no U.S. natgas drilling recovery this year
#Market News
January 18, 2013 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Schlumberger sees no U.S. natgas drilling recovery this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV : * CEO says does not see a significant recovery in U.S. natural gas drilling

this year * CEO says lower rig activity in North America to create further pressure on

service margins there * CEO says expects US land rig count to rise by 100 to 150 rigs in Q1, based on

customer feedback * CEO says Saudi Arabia to add rigs in 2013, anticipating 160 operating there

by end of 2013 versus 134 at end-2012 * CEO says still aiming for double-digit growth in EPS in 2013, assuming no

major setbacks in North America, elsewhere

