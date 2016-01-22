QUOTEBOX-Schlumberger CEO sees no significant recovery in activity before 2017

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV the world’s No. 1 provider of oilfield services, does not expect any significant recovery in the company’s activity levels before 2017, Chief Executive Paal Kibsgaard said on a conference call on Friday.

The company reported a slightly better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as it slashed costs, mostly through 10,000 job cuts. The company has cut 34,000 jobs, or 26 percent of its workforce, since November 2014.

Schlumberger’s comments are closely watched for insight into the oil industry.

Here is a selection of comments by Kibsgaard from the call:

“The apparent resilience in production outside of OPEC and in North America is, in many cases, driven by producers opening the taps wide open to maximize cash flow, which also means that we will likely see higher decline rates after these short-term actions are exhausted.”

“So while the global oil market is still being weighed down by fears of reduced growth in Chinese demand, the magnitude of additional uranium exports, and the continued various trends in global inventories, we still expect ... positive movement in oil prices during 2016, with specific timing being a function of the shape of the non-OPEC decline rates.”

“ ... Market outlook for oilfield services in the coming quarters will remain challenging as the pressure on activity and service pricing is set to continue.”

“ ... 2016 E&P investment levels will fall for a second successive year ... any significant recovery in our activity levels will be a 2017 event.”

“I am at this stage optimistic that we have completed the workforce reductions required in this downturn.”