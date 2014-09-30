FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schlumberger to withdraw expat managers from Russia - Bloomberg
#Market News
September 30, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Schlumberger to withdraw expat managers from Russia - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Schlumberger NV is withdrawing employees who are U.S. and European Union citizens from Russia, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The Texas-based company will pull out about 20 mid-level and senior managers, a person with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1otZaFE)

The company was not immediately available for comment.

In August, Schlumberger became the first U.S. company to say that its quarterly earnings will be affected by U.S. and EU sanctions against Russia.

The company, which drills with Rosneft on the island of Sakhalin, gets about 4-5 percent of its annual revenue from Russia, which amounts to about $2.2 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

