BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach to finish open-ended selling process for distribution activities
December 16, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach to finish open-ended selling process for distribution activities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16(Reuters) - Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :

* Said on Monday had decided to finish open-ended selling process for distribution activities in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria

* Said that from Board of Directors’ perspective the offered purchase price for the distribution activities did not reflect the value of the affected distribution activities

* Said that restructuring programme would continue to be implemented, reorganisation is progressing

Source text - bit.ly/1BRSlsa

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

