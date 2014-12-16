BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach to finish open-ended selling process for distribution activities

Dec 16(Reuters) - Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :
* Said on Monday had decided to finish open-ended selling process for distribution activities in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria
* Said that from Board of Directors’ perspective the offered purchase price for the distribution activities did not reflect the value of the affected distribution activities
* Said that restructuring programme would continue to be implemented, reorganisation is progressing
