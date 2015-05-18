Schmolz+Bickenbach may cut 2015 profit forecast -Handelsblatt

BERLIN, May 18 (Reuters) - Swiss steel group Schmolz+Bickenbach will probably cut its forecast for 2015 full-year profit, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, without citing the source of the information.

The newspaper said Schmolz+Bickenbach was now expecting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 200 million euros ($226.94 million) this year and might publish the new target on Tuesday together with first-quarter results.

Two months ago, the company’s expectation was for 2015 core profit of between 210 million euros and 250 million euros.

Schmolz+Bickenbach may trim its outlook partly as a result of the impact of the sale of a business subsidiary and also the loss of several managers, Handelsblatt said.

Schmolz+Bickenbach was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.8813 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)