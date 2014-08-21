FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schmolz&Bickenbach reports H1 revenue of EUR 1.73 bln
#Switzerland Market Report
August 21, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Schmolz&Bickenbach reports H1 revenue of EUR 1.73 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Schmolz&Bickenbach AG : * Adjusted EBITDA increases 51.2% to EUR 73.8 million in the second quarter of

2014 (Q2 2013: EUR 48.8 million) * Says Q2 net income EUR 22.8 million (Q2 2013: net loss of EUR 11.2 million) * Says sales volume grows 4.5% in the second quarter of 2014; revenue down 1.7%

due to ongoing low price level * Says remains cautiously optimistic for fiscal year 2014 as a whole * Says H1 revenue EUR 1.73 billion versus EUR 1.74 billion year ago * Says H1 net income EUR 35.2 million versus net loss EUR -18.9 million year

ago * Says sees FY adjusted EBITDA of between EUR 210 million and EUR 230 million

hitherto: between EUR 190 million and EUR 230 million * Source text-bit.ly/1pMLo4N * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
