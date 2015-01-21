FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schneider Electric and Autodesk team up for building lifecycle management
January 21, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Schneider Electric and Autodesk team up for building lifecycle management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric :

* Schneider Electric and Autodesk Inc announce the signature of a memorandum of understanding

* Companies plan to collaborate to enhance current practices for building lifecycle management based on Building Information Modeling (BIM)

* MOU to combine Schneider’s knowledge of electrical distribution, energy and building management solutions with Autodesk’s portfolio of BIM-based design and construction software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

