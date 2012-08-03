FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Schneider sensor unit sale attracts 2 offers -paper
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 3, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Schneider sensor unit sale attracts 2 offers -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Avago, Carlyle-PAI consortium made offers -Les Echos

* Schneider declines comment

* Shares up 1 percent

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - French engineering company Schneider Electric has received two offers in a second round of bidding for its U.S.-based sensors subsidiary, daily Les Echos said on Friday.

Chipmaker Avago Technologies and a consortium comprising private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and PAI Partners placed the bids for Schneider’s Custom Sensors & Technologies unit (CST), the paper said, citing sources.

The offer made by Avago appeared to be leading, it said.

Schneider declined to comment.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters last month that Schneider - which postponed the sale of the unit last year amid financial market turmoil - had received initial-round bids, mostly from private equity firms, for CST, which could be worth about 1 billion euros

The subsidiary makes sensors for the automotive, aeronautics, transportation, energy and infrastructure industries. The business has about 4,700 employees worldwide and posted 2011 sales of $660 million, according to the company’s website.

By 0721 GMT, Schneider shares gained 1 percent, slightly outperforming the CAC-40 index of French blue chips, which was up 0.7 percent, and bringing gains this year to 14 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.