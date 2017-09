PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - France’s Schneider Electric said on Wednesday that Invensys L> has agreed to a friendly bid that values the British engineer at 3.4 billion pounds ($5.2 billion).

Schneider is offering 502 pence a share, representing a 14 percent premium to Invensys’ closing price of 440 pence on July 11, before talks between the two companies became public.