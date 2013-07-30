FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schneider nears $5 billion Invensys deal-sources
July 30, 2013

Schneider nears $5 billion Invensys deal-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - France’s Schneider Electric is nearing a 3.3 billion pounds ($5.07 billion) deal to acquire British engineer Invensys and could announce the agreement at its results on Wednesday, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The structure of the share and cash deal is expected to remain roughly the same as the one initially presented earlier this month as no other bidder has emerged to challenge Schneider’s bid, the sources said.

Schneider and Invensys declined to comment.

