FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schneider warns on 2013 results after forex hits Q3
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 25, 2013 / 5:38 AM / 4 years ago

Schneider warns on 2013 results after forex hits Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - France’s Schneider Electric posted slower quarterly organic growth and lowered its full-year forecasts on Friday, blaming adverse currency moves, a weak Europe and timing uncertainties over the integration of Invensys.

The electrical equipment maker reported third-quarter sales of 5.9 billion euros ($8.1 billion), down 3.2 percent from a year earlier. Organic revenue rose 0.7 percent, a slowdown from 2.6 percent in the second quarter.

For the full year, Schneider said it now expected stable-to-limited organic revenue growth. In July, it had forecast low single-digit percentage growth.

“The adverse evolution of foreign currencies, especially in Asia-Pacific ... is expected to have a negative impact” of 0.3 to 0.5 percentage points on its adjusted EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) margin at current rates, Schneider said.

The company, whose products help utilities distribute electricity and which makes automation systems for the car and water treatment industries, earlier this year agreed the $5.2 billion takeover of UK engineer Invensys.

“Timeline uncertainties imply an impact on results starting in 2013 or in 2014,” Schneider said, referring to the acquisition.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.