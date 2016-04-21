Schneider says difficult Chinese market weighs on sales

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric eked out an underlying sales growth of 0.1 percent in the first quarter and said it expected revenue to be flat to down a low single-digit percentage over the full year, dragged down by China.

The group said it saw growth in western Europe and the U.S. construction market in the quarter, and continued weakness in the oil and gas industry following the drop in crude prices.

“China declined at a slower pace with early signs of improvement in tier 1 city construction markets. However, these signs of improvement need to be further confirmed,” Schneider said in a statement on Thursday.

“Increased project selectivity started to impact revenues in the first quarter as planned, and the group anticipates this impact will accelerate through the year,” the company added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)