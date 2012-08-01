FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schneider keeps targets as H1 profit rises
August 1, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

Schneider keeps targets as H1 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric said significant price hikes and cost savings helped it post a 9 percent rise in first-half operating profit despite a low-growth business environment, leading it to keep its full-year earnings targets.

Adjusted operating income rose to 1.56 billion euros ($1.92 billion), the group said on Wednesday. Sales rose 10 percent to 11.41 billion, with organic growth of 0.2 percent.

“The uncertain world economic outlook and mixed business trends in the group’s key markets continue to limit near-term visibility,” Chief Executive Jean-Pascal Tricoire said in a statement.

“In this context, assuming no further deterioration of the economic conditions and in light of our first-half results, we confirm our full year financial targets.” ($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Caroline Jacobs)

