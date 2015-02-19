FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schneider plans asset sales, sales grow modestly
February 19, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Schneider plans asset sales, sales grow modestly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Electricity components and energy management group Schneider Electric said it was targeting low single-digit growth in revenue for 2015 and an improvement in profit margins led by favourable currency effects and growth in North America.

The company also presented a new strategic plan for 2015-2020 with the focus on annual organic growth of between 3 and 6 percent and on improving the returns on its recent investments - potentially selling some non-core businesses and possibly incurring impairment losses of hundreds of millions of euros.

It said it expected EBITDA margins of 14-14.5 percent next year against 13.9 percent in 2014 where earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortisation grew 3.2 percent to 3.463 billion euros ($3.95 billion).

Fourth quarter sales grew 2.5 percent to 6.95 billion euros and the company said it would keep its dividend payout ratio at about 50 percent of net income.

$1 = 0.8760 euros Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Tim Hepher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
