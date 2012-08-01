Schneider says to step up acquisitions

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric plans to step up mergers and acquisitions with a focus on small- and mid-sized targets, Chief Executive Jean-Pascal Tricoire said on Wednesday.

“The level of cash generation has been very satisfactory and the action plans are well in place to make it sustainable, so we shall now be more active on the front of acquisitions but in a soft manner with a clear preference for the model of mid-to small size acquisitions, but yes, we are going to be back to acquisitions from now on,” the CEO said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)