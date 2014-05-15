FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schneider accepts Carlyle, PAI offer for sensors unit
May 15, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

Schneider accepts Carlyle, PAI offer for sensors unit

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - French electrical gear maker Schneider Electric said it has accepted an offer from private equity groups The Carlyle Group and PAI Partners for its sensors business in a deal based on an enterprise value of $900 million.

Schneider confirmed that it would reinvest about $100 million in the business - Custom Sensors & Technologies (CST) - in order to have a shareholding of about 30 percent.

Schneider said the transaction was expected to close by the end of the year. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

