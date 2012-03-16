FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Schnitzer sees 2nd-qtr profit below estimates
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Schnitzer sees 2nd-qtr profit below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sees Q2 EPS $0.28-$0.35 vs est $0.55

March 16 (Reuters) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc forecast a second-quarter profit much below analysts’ expectations, as customer demand slows down and prices fall.

The company, which manufactures and exports recycled ferrous metal products, expects earnings of 28 cents a share to 35 cents a share for the quarter.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 55 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have fallen 32 percent in last year, closed at $41.98 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

