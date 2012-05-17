FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Schnitzer Steel sees margin pressure on higher costs
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Schnitzer Steel sees margin pressure on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc said margins have compressed in the current quarter on higher costs for raw materials and freights.

The company sees sales volumes in its steel manufacturing business falling slightly, compared with the second quarter. Prices and utilization are expected to be in line with the quarter.

Ferrous sales volumes are expected to be in line with the second quarter figure of 1.4 million tons, the company, which manufactures and exports recycled ferrous metal products, said in a statement.

Schnitzer Steel expects a rise of 5 percent to 10 percent in non-ferrous selling prices and a 10 percent to 15 percent fall in non-ferrous volumes.

The company’s shares, which have lost 46 percent of their value over the past year, closed at $32.34 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.