REFILE-BRIEF-Schnitzer sees Q4 EPS $0.37 - $0.40 from continuing ops
October 1, 2015 / 12:32 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Schnitzer sees Q4 EPS $0.37 - $0.40 from continuing ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to fix typo in headline)

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sept 30 (Reuters) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc : * Announces completion of auto and metals recycling integration and preliminary results for fourth quarter of fiscal 2015 * Sees Q4 2015 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 to $0.30 from continuing operations excluding items * Sees Q4 2015 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.40 from continuing operations * Q4 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $492.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage *

