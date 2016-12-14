FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2016 / 11:58 AM / 8 months ago

Dutch packaging maker Schoeller Allibert explores sale - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Dutch packaging maker Schoeller Allibert is exploring a sale as its owners seek an exit after reshaping the company, adding to a string of deals in the sector, three people close to the matter said.

Majority owner JP Morgan as well as co-investor Schoeller, a German family, have asked Citi to find a buyer for the maker of plastic boxes, which may be valued at about 400-500 million euros ($426-$532 million), the people said.

JP Morgan and OEP declined to comment, while Citi and the Schoeller family were not available for comment.

$1 = 0.9399 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Toby Sterling and Claire Ruckin; Editing by Maria Sheahan

