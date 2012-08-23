FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's SBO says order intake strong at start Q3
August 23, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Austria's SBO says order intake strong at start Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Austria’s Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment said order intake remained strong at the start of the third quarter, after bookings rose 33 percent to a record 277 million euros ($345 million) in the first half of 2012.

“We don’t know whether customers in future will show caution because of the uncertainty about what will happen in 2013,” Chief Executive Gerald Grohmann said when asked whether the positive orders trend would continue through next year.

“What I can say is that at least the beginning of this quarter remained strong,” he told Reuters in a telephone interview on Thursday.

$1 = 0.8021 euros Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Georgina Prodhan

