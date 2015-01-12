CORRECTED-SBO sees oil price slump hitting service industry

(Corrects EBIT figure in paragraph four to 82 million euros from 92 million)

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Austria’s Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment expects a falling oil price to hurt its oilfield services clients in 2015, it said on Monday.

“SBO expects the oilfield service industry to develop at a considerably less stable level in the 2015 financial year compared to 2014,” it said in a statement.

Schoeller-Bleckmann, which makes specialised tools suited to shale drilling, said in preliminary 2014 results that sales rose 6 percent to 488 million euros, beating the average estimate of 480 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest and tax are likely to come in at around 82 million euros, below 2013’s 97.7 million, mainly due to one offs of about 18 million euros comprising a writedown of its U.S. subsidiary Godwin-SBO because of volatility in oilfield services, and a 5 million euros restructuring charge, it said.

Schoeller-Bleckmann is due to release final 2014 results on March 19. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Edward Taylor)