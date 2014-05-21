FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment reports 22 pct rise in orders
May 21, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment reports 22 pct rise in orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 21 (Reuters) - Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment’s orders rose by 22 percent in the first quarter thanks to strong drilling activity in North America, the company said on Wednesday.

The company took in bookings of 114 million euros ($156 million) as demand bounced back for high-precision components, beating the average estimate of 112 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Schoeller-Bleckmann said it saw a continuation of a stable environment for the oilfield service industry for months ahead, supported by robust oil prices. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)

