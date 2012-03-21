FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Scholastic revises Q3 results to reflect higher taxes
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Scholastic revises Q3 results to reflect higher taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Children’s publisher Scholastic Corp said its third-quarter loss was more than what the company has reported earlier this month to factor in higher taxes.

A recent court decision found a unit of Scholastic liable for sales taxes relating to its school book clubs business in Connecticut, the company said in a statement.

The tax accrual raised Scholastic’s consolidated loss for the third quarter to $10.3 million, or 33 cents a share, from the $3.2 million, or 10 cents a share, it reported March 15.

Shares of the company, which publishes the Harry Potter series in the United States, closed up nearly 2 percent at $37.35 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.