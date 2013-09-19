FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scholastic revenue falls due to lower Hunger Games sales
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2013 / 11:18 AM / 4 years ago

Scholastic revenue falls due to lower Hunger Games sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Publisher Scholastic Corp reported a 6 percent drop in quarterly revenue as sales of its “Hunger Games” trilogy fell.

“Hunger Games” sales decreased in domestic and international markets, the company said in a statement.

Overall revenue fell to $276.3 million.

The company’s net loss from continuing operations fell to $30.1 million, or 94 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $31.7 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Results for the quarter include one-time expenses of 4 cents per share due to cost cutting.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.