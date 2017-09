July 18 (Reuters) - Publisher Scholastic Corp reported a 25 percent drop in quarterly revenue as sales of its Hunger Games trilogy fell.

Net income more than halved to $21.5 million, or 66 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $57.0 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $506.9 million from $676.6 million a year ago.