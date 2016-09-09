School funding lawsuits can proceed - N.Y. appeals court

A New York appeals court on Thursday declined to dismiss claims that state funding for public schools remains inadequate, despite a series of rulings by New York's highest court that educational underfunding violated an education article of the state constitution.

In a unanimous decision, the Appellate Division, First Department allowed two consolidated cases to go forward, rejecting the state's argument that a plaintiff advocacy group lacked standing to bring claims on behalf of schools statewide.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cJzjvl