BRIEF-Schouw & Co Fibertex Personal Care unit takes full ownership of Innowo Print
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 30, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Schouw & Co Fibertex Personal Care unit takes full ownership of Innowo Print

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Schouw & Co A/S

* Fibertex Personal Care, a wholly owned subsidiary of Schouw & Co., takes full ownership of Innowo Print

* Says Innowo Print has an enterprise value of 100 million Danish crowns

* Says Fibertex Personal Care has agreed to acquire 85 pct of shares in Innowo Print and thus gain sole ownership of company

* Says acquisition will have a limited effect on consolidated revenue and earnings in 2014

* Says transaction is ready for immediate closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

