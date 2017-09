Nov 3 (Reuters) - Schouw & Co A/S

* Q3 revenue 3.62 billion Danish crowns versus 3.70 billion crowns

* Q3 EBIT 270 million crowns versus 246 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA 359.5 million crowns versus 332.8 million crowns

* Says maintains its forecast of full-year 2014 revenue of 11.5-12.0 billion crowns

* Raises 2014 EBIT forecast to range of 625-675 million crowns from previous forecast of 570-665 million crowns