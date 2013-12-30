FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schouw sells its Vestas shares for 612 million DKK
December 30, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Schouw sells its Vestas shares for 612 million DKK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Danish conglomerate Schouw & Co said on Monday: * Has sold its entire holding of four million shares, 1.96 percent of the share capital, in Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems * Selling the shares has produced net cash proceeds of 612 million Danish crowns ($113 million) * Schouw’s investment in the wind turbine industry of 815 million Danish crowns has produced a total return of 1.79 billion crowns, equal to an annualised internal rate of return of 27 percent.

